Sony warns of China virus impact on raised forecast for year

Breaking News
BREAKING: Arrest Made; Sisters Killed in A&M Commerce Residence Hall
1  of  106
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone 78th District Court Archer City ISD Archer City Service Center Archer County Courthouse Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Bowie Medial Clinic Bryson ISD Burkburnett ISD Child Care Partners Children Come First Day Care Childrens Corner Daycare Childrens Learning Center Chillicothe ISD Christ Academy City View ISD Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center Clay County Senior Center Crowell ISD District Court, 30th Edgemere Church of Christ Emanuel Baptist Church, WF Falls-Ride First Presbyterian Church--W.F. First United Methodist Church- Iowa Park Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Gods Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Greyhound and Jefferson Busses Henrietta ISD Holy Family Catholic Church Iowa Park CISD Jacksboro ISD Justice of the Peace of Burkburnett Precinct #2 Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lamar Baptist Church Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague ISD Munday ISD Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD Nocona Medical Clinic North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Center Northside ISD Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Pain Rehab Group Clinic Perrin-Whitt ISD Petrolia CISD PETS Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic Prairie Valley ISD Quanah ISD Red River Hospital Out Patient Programming Reneau Rehab Burkburnett Reneau Rehab Wichita Falls River Assembly of God-Burk Rose St. Clinic Rose St. School Sacred Heart Catholic Church--WF Saint Jo ISD Saint Jo Medical Clinic School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care Terral Public Schools The Arc of Wichita County The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD TMC Imaging United Regional Cardiac/Pulminary Rehab United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Physicians Group Vernon ISD VIP Tots Childcare Wayland Baptist University Wee School WF- Falls Ride Wichita Christian Wichita Co. Offices Wichita County Court at Law #2 Wichita County Humane Society Wichita County Tax Office Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Youth Ballet Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Workforce Solutions Of North Texas, Bowie YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young Ages Preschool Young County courthouse

Sony warns of China virus impact on raised forecast for year

Business

by: YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this July 19, 2019, file, photo, people walk out from the headquarters of Sony Corp., in Tokyo. Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony reports October-December profit dipped to about half of what it was the previous year as its video-game, networking and film businesses stumbled. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. warned Tuesday that forecasts and results were at risk because of the new virus in China, as it reported a drop in fiscal third quarter on stumbling video game, networking and film businesses.

Tokyo-based Sony, which makes PlayStation video-game consoles, Bravia TVs and Spider-Man films, said the impact of the virus was unclear, but production and sales of its image sensor division were at risk. The company promised to release any new forecasts as soon as possible.

The new coronavirus has caused more than 400 deaths in China, and confirmed cases have climbed to more than 20,000, mostly in China, since the outbreak started late last year.

Sony reported an October- December profit of 229.5 billion yen ($2.1 billion), down from 429 billion yen a year earlier. Quarterly sales rose 3% to 2.46 trillion yen ($22.6 billion). Both quarterly profit and sales were better than the FactSet forecasts.

Sony raised its profit forecast for the year through March 2020 to 590 billion yen ($5.4 billion), up from an earlier projection of 540 billion yen ($5 billion) profit.

That still trails the 916 billion yen Sony earned in the fiscal year that ended in March 2019.

Sales and profit from Sony’s PlayStation 4 business have been faltering. The PlayStation 5 is set to go on sale later this year. An announcement of an upgrade for a machine that’s been on sale several years tends to dampen sales of the current model.

Sony’s image sensors, used in a wide variety of smartphones and digital cameras, continued to be in demand, while sales of its electronics products including smartphones and TVs declined, the company said.

An unfavorable exchange rate also hurt earnings, it said.

Revenue from movies fell on-year partly because of the strong performance the previous year of “Venom,” a film about the Marvel comics superhero, according to Sony.

Higher sales from TV shows, including licensing revenue from the series “The Crown,” were offset by higher expenses.

Sony’s music operations benefited from publishing sales from the acquisition of EMI as well as streaming revenue.

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News