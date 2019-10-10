South Carolina: Google can pump drinking water for servers

Business
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is allowing Google to cool its servers by pumping nearly 550 million gallons of water annually from a declining aquifer.

The State reports the Health and Environmental Control Department approved a groundwater permit on Wednesday that runs through 2023.

Google promised to be sustainable and touted its nearly $2 billion investment in the region.

But critics said Google shouldn’t be allowed to draw from the dwindling drinking-water supply.

Clay Duffie, Mount Pleasant Waterworks manager, said Google should get its water from rivers, not “pristine” groundwater.

The Post and Courier reported that the water would flow into the sewage system after cooling the servers. Returning water to an aquifer is costly. But there are alternatives: The National Security Agency cools its massive data center in Maryland with treated wastewater.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

CFA employee Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "CFA employee Virginia"

PlayStation 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "PlayStation 5"

Uber Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber Pets"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-10-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-10-19"

City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel

Thumbnail for the video titled "City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel"

What the Tech: Burner emails

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Burner emails"

MSU Texas sees largest student involvement in study abroad program history

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Texas sees largest student involvement in study abroad program history"

Texomans react to Allsup's-Yesway acquisition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans react to Allsup's-Yesway acquisition"

Final appeal denied for man convicted of killing state trooper

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final appeal denied for man convicted of killing state trooper"

WFPD investigates death of child Wednesday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD investigates death of child Wednesday night"

WF officials advise financial diligence with increased fraud attempts on elderly

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF officials advise financial diligence with increased fraud attempts on elderly"

Progress being made on The Grand Hotel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Progress being made on The Grand Hotel"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News