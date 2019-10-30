Struggling Deutsche Bank posts loss amid restructuring costs

Business
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank lost 832 million euros ($925 million) in the third quarter as it suffered heavy losses from its drawn-out restructuring aimed at reducing risks and costs.

The bank said Wednesday it lost 1 billion euros in the unit devoted to asset disposals and saw 315 million euros in restructuring costs from its core banking businesses.

Revenue fell 15% to 5.3 billion euros, largely because of the bank abandoning its stock-trading business as it pulled back from competing with Wall Street firms to focus on its core European market. Deutsche Bank also struggled with low interest rates, which can constrict earnings on lending.

CEO Christian Sewing said the bank was on track with cost cuts and that the core businesses were fundamentally profitable, with more client money flowing to its asset management unit.

Deutsche Bank is engaged in a years-long effort to cuts costs and exit riskier or less profitable lines of business. Sewing has accelerated cost cutting since taking over in April 2018.

Deutsche Bank shares fell 6.2% on the news in morning trading in Europe.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WF art museum opens Art Express

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF art museum opens Art Express"

Wichita Co. Ag Extensions offers tips to protect plants, livestock from freezing temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Ag Extensions offers tips to protect plants, livestock from freezing temperatures"

Tips to prepare pipes for cold temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to prepare pipes for cold temperatures"

Additional parking scheduled for construction downtown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Additional parking scheduled for construction downtown"

4B Board approves MPEC conference center hotel project

Thumbnail for the video titled "4B Board approves MPEC conference center hotel project"

WFPD: Car burglaries up; thieves looking for IDs

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: Car burglaries up; thieves looking for IDs"

WF man set to plea for new charge after accepting plea deal last week

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man set to plea for new charge after accepting plea deal last week"

WFPD: Traffic stop leads to ID theft arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: Traffic stop leads to ID theft arrest"

Weather Wednesday 10/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Wednesday 10/30"

DNA Cracks Cold Case: Jane Doe Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNA Cracks Cold Case: Jane Doe Identified"

Lucky Dog Survives Wild Ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lucky Dog Survives Wild Ride"

A popular program at a Minnesota cat shelter has kids reading to cats.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A popular program at a Minnesota cat shelter has kids reading to cats."