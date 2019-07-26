UK air controller says tech issues are restricting flights

Business
Queues in Terminal 5 at Heathrow airport, Friday July 26, 2019. Travelers are facing a second day of disruption in Britain after record breaking July temperatures gave way to thunderstorms. The heat eased Friday, but Heathrow, Europe’s biggest airport, was forced to cancel or delay flights amid severe weather conditions. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s air traffic controller says a technical problem is causing some flight restrictions.

The main air navigation service provider in the United Kingdom did not elaborate on what was causing the issue and it was not immediately clear if the matter was weather related.

The controller, NATS, says the incident occurred at its Swanwick Control Center, southwest of London.

The incident comes as passengers at Heathrow and Gatwick airports experienced delays and cancelations. Record heat on Thursday made way for thunderstorms on Friday.

