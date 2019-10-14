1  of  2
Union calls on Lufthansa cabin crew to strike on Sunday

A Lufthansa A380 aircraft lands as the full moon shines at the international airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BERLIN (AP) — A union is calling on cabin crew at German airline Lufthansa to walk off the job for five hours next weekend in a long-running dispute over pay and the union’s status.

The UFO union said it is urging cabin crew and pursers at Frankfurt and Munich airports, Germany’s busiest, to walk out between 6 and 11 a.m. (0400 and 0900 GMT) on Sunday.

It added on Monday that further strike calls “are possible at any point from now on” and accused the airline of waging a power struggle against small, specialized unions.

Lufthansa has rejected talks with UFO in recent months because of doubts over the legal status of its leadership. The union has been engaged in an internal leadership struggle.

