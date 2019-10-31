US consumer spending rises 0.2% in September

Business

by: PAUL WISEMAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2019, file photo customers look over Harley Davidson motorcycles on display at a dealership in Ashland, Va. On Thursday, Oct. 31, the Commerce Department issues its September report on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers modestly stepped up their spending in September, but their incomes grew fast enough to let them save more, too.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that consumer spending rose 0.2% last month, matching August’s increase but coming in slightly below economists’ expectations. Incomes grew 0.3% lifting the U.S. savings rate to 8.3% in September, highest since March.

A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve was flat in September, even excluding volatile food and energy prices. Over the past year, it is up 1.3%, and 1.7% without food and energy.

Consumer spending accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity. The government reported Wednesday that consumer spending rose at a solid annual pace of 2.9% from July through September, a bright spot in a quarter when the overall economy grew a mediocre 1.9%.

The rising saving rate is encouraging because it suggests consumers have financial leeway to keep spending and supporting an economic expansion that has already entered a record-breaking 11th year. The savings rate had dropped to 3.2% in 2005 before the Great Recession.

On Wednesday, the Fed, reassured by modest inflation but worried that President Donald Trump’s tariff war with China will hobble economic growth, cut short-term interest rates for the third time this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

K9 heroes in training

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 heroes in training"

Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect."

A growing number of women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, with no family history.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A growing number of women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, with no family history."

Top trends this Halloween have consumers spending big bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top trends this Halloween have consumers spending big bucks"

A former engineer for City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A former engineer for City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show."

Nightmare on Main Street

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nightmare on Main Street"

Hirschi Veterans Day program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hirschi Veterans Day program"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-31-19"

League of women voters 100 anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "League of women voters 100 anniversary"

How cold is too cold for your dog?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How cold is too cold for your dog?"

Preventing and thawing frozen pipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preventing and thawing frozen pipes"

Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'"