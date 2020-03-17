1  of  18
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Hospice of Wichita Falls LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History United Regional Healthy You Advantage Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association

US job openings jumped in January, before virus outbreak

Business

by: CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Cailin Sandvig, left, and Justin Bracken, load their family car as they prepare to leave their home in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn, in New York, with their newborn twins, Milo, center, and Aurelia, 10 months, to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus, Monday, March, 16, 2020. “We are fleeing the city,” said Sandvig who works remotely for her job. “We are going to end up in Wheaton, Illinois, where we have a big, old house to be in with my mom that’s otherwise empty.” (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers sharply increased the number of jobs they advertised in January, a sign the job market and economy were in mostly solid shape before the virus outbreak hit.

Businesses, nonprofits and government agencies posted nearly 7 million open jobs in January, up 6.3% from the previous month. Hiring slowed, while the number of people quitting their jobs was largely unchanged.

Quits can be a sign of economic strength since most people quit a job when they have another lined up. Overall, the figures show that in January there were more jobs available than the number of unemployed, but that will likely change sharply as companies lay off workers and freeze hiring amid widespread closures and self-isolation intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News