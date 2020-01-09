US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year loan at 3.64%

FILE – This April 13, 2019, file photo, shows homes in suburban Salt Lake City. On Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week to their lowest level in 13 weeks, as financial markets roiled by U.S.-Iran conflict pushed investors toward the safety of Treasury bonds.

The yield on Treasury bonds, especially the 10-year note, tends to influence mortgage rates. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 3.64% from 3.72% last week. The benchmark rate was 4.45% a year ago.

The average rate on a 15-year mortgage declined to 3.07% from 3.16% last week. The historically low levels of borrowing rates are fueling demand from prospective homebuyers.

Freddie Mac surveys lenders nationwide between Monday and Wednesday each week to compile its mortgage rate figures. The average doesn’t include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates.

The average fee on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages remained at 0.7 point this week. The average fee for the 15-year mortgage also held at 0.7 point.

The average rate for a five-year adjustable-rate mortgage fell to 3.30% from 3.46% last week. The fee was unchanged at 0.3 point.