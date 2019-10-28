Breaking News
Suspect apprehended following Greenville shooting

US proposes cutting off funds for Chinese telecom equipment

Business

by: TALI ARBEL, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 30, 2019, file photo a woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing. U.S. regulators are proposing to cut off funding for Chinese equipment in U.S. networks, citing security threats.
The proposal would mean that telecom companies receiving government subsidies can’t use those to pay for networking equipment from Huawei and ZTE. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

U.S. regulators have proposed cutting off funding for Chinese equipment in U.S. telecommunications networks, citing security threats.

The Federal Communications Commission will vote next month on a proposal to bar telecom companies from using government subsidies to pay for networking equipment from Huawei and ZTE. The move mostly affects small, rural companies, as larger U.S. wireless companies do not use equipment from those Chinese companies.

The agency is also exploring the impact of requiring companies to rip out their current Huawei and ZTE equipment. The government is seeking comments on how it can help companies financially if they have to do that. Bills in Congress have proposed setting $700 million to $1 billion aside for telecom companies to replace their networks.

A trade group for small rural wireless carriers has said that it would cost up to $1 billion for its dozen companies to replace their Huawei and ZTE equipment. It says that Huawei has 40 customers in the U.S. (Huawei is also a member of the trade group, the Rural Wireless Association.)

Huawei and ZTE did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the FCC proposal.

The U.S. government has said that Huawei poses an espionage threat, but has presented no evidence of its equipment being used for spying by the Chinese government. The company denies that its equipment is used for such purposes. ZTE has also denied that China uses its products for spying. A congressional report in 2012 labeled both Chinese companies as security risks.

The U.S. government also has been pressuring allies to ban Huawei from their networks and has restricted exports of U.S. technology to Huawei. Huawei is the world’s biggest supplier of telecom gear as well as a major cellphone manufacturer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Strange Siren Wichita Falls long for web

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strange Siren Wichita Falls long for web"

Falls Turf and Ornamental puts up Christmas lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Falls Turf and Ornamental puts up Christmas lights"

Wichita Co. Courthouse creates new position, closes Central Magistrates office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Courthouse creates new position, closes Central Magistrates office"

Complaints against woman's bed and breakfast could cause her to shut down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Complaints against woman's bed and breakfast could cause her to shut down"

Comanche man dies from car accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comanche man dies from car accident"

Lipstick theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lipstick theft"

Man charged with abusing his younger siblings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged with abusing his younger siblings"

Potencia Projects and 9th Street Studio to put on 'Los Muertos'- a day of the dead celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Potencia Projects and 9th Street Studio to put on 'Los Muertos'- a day of the dead celebration"

Blue trick-or-treat buckets for kids with autism

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue trick-or-treat buckets for kids with autism"

KFDX crew takes on the Halloween scaries, Vernon haunted house

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX crew takes on the Halloween scaries, Vernon haunted house"

From trick-or-treating to haunted houses, here's what you can expect downtown

Thumbnail for the video titled "From trick-or-treating to haunted houses, here's what you can expect downtown"

Suspect apprehended following Greenville homecoming party shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect apprehended following Greenville homecoming party shooting"