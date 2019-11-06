Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

US stocks edge lower on potential delay to trade deal

Business

by: DAMIAN J. TROISE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Sal Suarino

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo trader Sal Suarino works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov 6. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks pulled back from record highs in early afternoon trading Wednesday following a report that a U.S.-China trade deal may not get signed until next month.

The potential delay reported by Reuters would mean cutting a deal closer to the Dec. 15 date when new tariffs are supposed to go into effect, right in the middle of the holiday shopping season.

Energy and technology stocks led the market lower. Exxon Mobil fell 2.1% and chipmaker Nvidia fell 1.6%.

Health care stocks held up better than most of the market. Drugstore operator CVS and kidney dialysis provider DaVita both made strong gains following solid earnings reports.

HP soared 12% following reports that Xerox was considering a takeover of the company.

Safe-play holdings, including utilities and real estate companies, also did better than most of the market. Bond yields fell in another sign that investors were taking a more defensive position.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.82% from 1.86% late Tuesday.

Investors have been focusing on solid corporate earnings and encouraging economic reports. The results have helped lessen worries about a potential recession, helping push major indexes to record highs in recent weeks.

The U.S.-China trade dispute has mostly remained in the background over the last month as both sides appeared to make progress in negotiations.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% as of 12:30 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50 points, or 0.2%, to 27,442. The Nasdaq fell 0.6%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 0.7%.

ANALYST’S TAKE: Investors focused on the next potential market-moving piece of news out of the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

“Trade is a key issue but it’s difficult to gain an edge because no deal has been signed,” said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “It’s proving to be challenging for investors.”

INSURANCE PAYOFF: CVS Health rose 4.9% after reporting surprisingly good third-quarter earnings with some help from its insurance unit. The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager bought health insurance giant Aetna last year. CVS also raised its profit forecast for the year.

TECH TANGO: HP surged 11% following reports that the personal-computer and printer maker is being targeted by copier maker Xerox Holdings. The Wall Street Journal reported that Xerox is considering making a buyout offer. Xerox has been struggling as consumers increasingly use digital documents instead of paper.

OVERSEAS: European markets rose. Asian markets also rose, though The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.4%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend."

13-year-old murder suspect on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "13-year-old murder suspect on the run"

With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time.

Thumbnail for the video titled "With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time."

All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election

Thumbnail for the video titled "All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election"

Proposition results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposition results"

General election turnout

Thumbnail for the video titled "General election turnout"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19"

Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter."

Crime spree ends in MN home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime spree ends in MN home invasion"

6PM: Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "6PM: Election Coverage"

5PM Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "5PM Election Coverage"

Statewide propositions update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Statewide propositions update"