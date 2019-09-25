Volkswagen board backs CEO, chairman in markets case

Business
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The full Volkswagen board of directors has defended CEO Herbert Diess and Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch against charges that the two failed to give investors timely notice of the company’s impending diesel emissions scandal in 2015.

In a directors’ statement Wednesday, the full board agreed with the conclusions of the executive committee that Poetsch and Diess did not fail in their duty to keep investors aware of relevant information.

The board said Poetsch and Diess would therefore stay in their jobs. Former CEO Martin Winterkorn was also charged in the case.

German prosecutors say the executives should have revealed Volkswagen had been caught using software to rig emissions tests before U.S. authorities announced the violation on Sept. 18, 2015.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones"

Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry"

Burkburnett student lends a helping hand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett student lends a helping hand"

WF teen charged with agg. assault family violence after threatening to kill own grandmother

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF teen charged with agg. assault family violence after threatening to kill own grandmother"

UPDATE: Man Identified in Fatal Tanker Truck Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Man Identified in Fatal Tanker Truck Fire"

Authorities release name of victim in Windthorst gas station explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Authorities release name of victim in Windthorst gas station explosion"

Charlie farmers in high spirits for winter crop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie farmers in high spirits for winter crop"

National nonprofit brings comfort in cases for foster kids in area organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "National nonprofit brings comfort in cases for foster kids in area organizations"

How volunteer firefighters battle traumatic incidents

Thumbnail for the video titled "How volunteer firefighters battle traumatic incidents"

national comic book day

Thumbnail for the video titled "national comic book day"

Alzheimer's care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's care"

Bird-safe windows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bird-safe windows"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News