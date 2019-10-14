1  of  2
WTO body formally OKs US sanctions against EU in Airbus case

FILE – In this June 18, 2015 filephoto, an Airbus A380 takes off for its demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget airport, north of Paris. The World Trade Organization says the United States can impose tariffs on up to $7.5 billion worth of goods from the European Union as retaliation for illegal subsidies to European plane-maker Airbus — a record award from the trade body. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization has formally given the go-ahead for the United States to impose trade sanctions on up to $7.5 billion worth of European Union goods following a ruling that European plane maker Airbus received illegal subsidies.

The move by the trade body’s dispute settlement body was largely a formality after the long-awaited Oct. 2 ruling by a WTO arbitration panel. For that ruling to be blocked, every country including the United States that attended the settlement body’s meeting Monday would have had to reject it.

The record $7.5 billion ruling found that the European bloc and member states Britain, France, Germany and Spain failed to remove improper subsidies for Airbus that hindered sales by U.S. rival Boeing.

The Trump administration plans to impose the sanctions starting Friday.

