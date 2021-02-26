CA family asking public for help in winning bike for special needs son

A California family is asking the public for support to win a new bike for their five-year-old son with special needs.

The family entered a contest called Great-Bike-Giveaway and they need votes or donations to win.

Five-year-old Easton Geissler loves to go on bike rides with his family.

His mom, Alexis Geissler said it’s one of a few activities Easton can enjoy with his mental and physical disabilities.

“He loves loves, loves, loves to be outside and to go fast,” Geissler said.

Easton was born blind with optic nerve hypoplsia along with several other rare medical conditions.

And like many kids, Easton loves the wind in his hair and the feeling of a bike ride.

“That stimulation and that motion really makes him happy. Riding a bike for most special needs kids isn’t just for the enjoyment, it is actually therapeutic for them, not only getting out in the fresh air but getting to be independent and feeling like a typical child,” Geissler said.

Alexis said her parents usually take Easton for rides because she and her husband don’t have bikes of their own

“They’ve been sold out during covid and then they’re expensive so we just haven’t been able to get one,” Geissler said.

But now it’s getting harder for them to take him as he’s gotten bigger.

“His legs are always cramped up his head hits the cover,” Geissler said. “And if we don’t keep the cover on he can actually kick his foot out and hit the back tire of the bike. So he’s pretty crammed in there.”

That’s why she’s entered a contest called the great bike giveaway to win easton an adaptive bike which would otherwise cost thousands of dollars.

“With the bike we just ride wherever we need to go in it detaches and actually turns into a wheelchair. So everything’s accessible for him we can ride anywhere with him and take him with us too,” Geissler said.

For the Geissler’s, the new bike wouldn’t just be fun easton, it would mean making priceless memories to last a lifetime.

“There’s a lot of what ifs and we don’t knows when it comes to like his life expectancy and his development in the future and how far he’s gonna come. So we just try to enjoy the now and try to do everything with him that we can, which is why this bike is so important to us because it’s one more thing we get to do with him, when we don’t know what his future holds,” Geissler said.

To help the Geissler family win a new bike for Easton, click here.