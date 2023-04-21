WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Grab your beads and let the good times roll, Cajun Fest 2023 starts this weekend courtesy of Downtown Wichita Falls Development.

The downtown area will have a lot going on with all that amazing food. Hundreds of pounds of crawfish will be available for eating and racing, along with a mullet contest, live music, and a free kids area.

It’s all happening this Saturday. Apr. 22, 2023, from 11 until 7 At 9th and Ohio. Tickets are $7 in advance Or $10 at the gate. Kids 12 under get in free.