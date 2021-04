WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Organizers in Wichita Falls need your help as they are looking for a few volunteers to get the good times rolling.

The volunteers are needed for Cajun Fest that will be taking place on Saturday, April 24.

The shift that really needs volunteers is the 5-9 p.m. slot.

You will need to help with tearing down the event. All volunteers will receive a t-shirt and free entry.

If you’re interested in signing up, you can click here.