California man arrives to police station with dead body in car, leads police to 3 others

CALIFORNIA (NBC News) — A man who confessed to having a dead body in his car when he arrived to a Northern California police station Monday then led officers to his apartment, where three more bodies were discovered, authorities said.

The suspect, who police have not identified, arrived at the police station in the city of Mt. Shasta shortly after noon and told officers that he had killed people at his apartment in Roseville, more than 200 miles away, the police department said in a statement.

The man, who remained in custody Monday night, told police that one of the bodies was in his car, the statement said. After confirming this, authorities in Roseville checked the man’s apartment and found three more bodies, according to police.

The victims have not been identified, though police said they appear to be “known” to the suspect, who has not been charged.

Police said they were obtaining warrants for the man’s car and apartment.

The statement added that the man was the sole suspect in the killings and there appeared to be no ongoing threat.

