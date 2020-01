OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An animal rescue group in Oklahoma City has taken in a dog that appears to have a third ear.

“Trip” was given to Mutt Misfits, an organization that takes in animals with illnesses, injuries and special needs.

The rescue is working to raise money for a CT scan to take a closer look at Trip’s ear.

Rescuers say the pup has had a few health issues like seizures and balance problems and is hoping the CT scan will provide some answers.

