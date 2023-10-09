WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a couple of weeks of rain showers and severe storms, Texoma is in for a much quieter and calmer week ahead.

Currently, there are no rain chances in the forecast until some slight chances in the middle part of next week. Temperatures will remain hot up until Wednesday, October 11, 2023, and Thursday, October 12, 2023, but then another cold front will make its way through the area, bringing temperatures back down.

The front will push the highs into the low 70s and possibly even the high 60s for the end of the week and the start of the weekend.