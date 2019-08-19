Camp Fire fall programming fires back up

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Camp Fire North Texas is gearing up for its fall programming.

That includes its after school program at Harrell Park kicking off September 3.

Camp Fire picks students up from 22 schools in the Wichita Falls and City View school districts, as well as Tower Elementary in Burkburnett.

Activities include homework help, swimming, fishing, cookouts and much more.

Camp Fire kids participate in learning life skills and meeting new friends.

“It just means so much for the children to get to be around all kinds of children and get to participate,” Camp Fire North Texas Executive Director Bettye Ricks said.

Camp Fire North Texas is hiring! They’re looking for part-time employees. If you’re interested or just want to see the programs and costs, click here.