Canadian horseshoe pitching champion competes in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—The National Horseshoe Pitchers Association is hosting its World Tournament right here in Wichita Falls.

Competitors and onlookers come from all over the world, each with a unique story.

For some, horseshoe pitching is just a game. For Lindsay Hodgins, it’s a way of life.

“She just lives for this,” Lindsay’s grandfather Wayne Hodgins said.

All the way from Canada, Lindsay is in Wichita Falls for the horseshoe world tournament, with a special someone here to cheer her on.

“I’m the grandfather and I take Lindsay everywhere, she’s my favorite,” Hodgins said.

Lindsay has autism, but she doesn’t let it stop her from becoming the best as the reigning Canadian horseshoe pitching champion. Her favorite part is the bond between horseshoe pitchers.

“It’s just the people, we kinda come to the Worlds just to see everybody again, it’s like a family reunion,” Lindsay said.

The tournament means more than a competition to Lindsay and her grandfather.

“I’m happy for her, because outside of horseshoes she doesn’t have too many friends because of the autism,” Hodgins said.

It’s been five years since Lindsay’s last trip to the Worlds, but she’s ready for the challenge.

“There’s a lot of people that were actually watching me from five years ago to actually come here and say hi or I get to play them now,” Lindsay said.

“I hope she gives the girls a bit of a run for their money,” Hodgins said.

As for traveling all this way, it’s worth it to the Hodgins.

“She really doesn’t have the competition at home and I know she will get the competition here for sure,” Hodgins said.

With grandfather by her side, Lindsay is ready to take on the world, with nothing holding her back.

Lindsay pitches Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. at the MPEC, free to the public.