Cancer: now the leading cause of death in high-income countries

Posted: / Updated:

(KFDX/KJTL) — Cancer is now the leading cause of death in high-income countries. That’s according to a new study from McMaster University in Canada.

It shows while heart disease is still the number one killer of middle-aged adults worldwide, it is on the decline.

In fact, cancer deaths now are twice as frequent as cardiovascular deaths… In rich and some middle-income nations.

Experts say cancer will likely become the leading cause of death globally in the future.

New research reveals the use of medical imaging continues to rise in the U.S. and Canada, despite warnings of its overuse.

The study looked at 135 million imaging exams between 2000 and 2016. It shows the use of CT, MRI, and ultrasound in adults leveled off in 2006, but has ticked back up in recent years.

Imaging also increased in children, except for CT, which has declined since 2006.

