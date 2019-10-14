Cancer survivors and fighters treated to free manicures in annual “Think Pink” event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — “It’s wonderful,” Breast Cancer Survivor Katy Harrison-Jackson said. “It makes me feel special.”

For cancer survivors who at times may not feel their best, it was a day full of pampering and beautifying for Kiowa Casino & Hotel’s annual “Think Pink” event at Serenity Salon.

Some of our community’s bravest were able to relax in the closed-salon, opened Monday just for those battling or have survived cancer. Like Sheri Speegoe who was diagnosed on the first of June with triple negative breast cancer.

“The shops not full and I’ve been missing going out and doing anything because of my immune system and so that’s the biggest part of it, socializing,” Speegoe said.

With over 58 appointments, Co-Owner Tammy Carlton says she and the girls of Serenity love making people feel flawless from their head to their toes.

“I’ve had several customers that have had cancer and they end up losing their hair and it comes out slowly, so they need to come in and kind of get it clippered down so that they don’t have hair on their pillow when they wake up,” Carlton said. “So, it’s an event that’s close to our heart here.”

Free t-shirts and snacks were also provided for the event by Kiowa, as a way to fully treat those who fight every day for life’s simplest treasures.