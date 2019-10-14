1  of  2
Breaking News
Fort Worth police officer charged with murder Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody

Cancer survivors and fighters treated to free manicures in annual “Think Pink” event

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — “It’s wonderful,” Breast Cancer Survivor Katy Harrison-Jackson said. “It makes me feel special.”

For cancer survivors who at times may not feel their best, it was a day full of pampering and beautifying for Kiowa Casino & Hotel’s annual “Think Pink” event at Serenity Salon.

Some of our community’s bravest were able to relax in the closed-salon, opened Monday just for those battling or have survived cancer. Like Sheri Speegoe who was diagnosed on the first of June with triple negative breast cancer.

“The shops not full and I’ve been missing going out and doing anything because of my immune system and so that’s the biggest part of it, socializing,” Speegoe said.

With over 58 appointments, Co-Owner Tammy Carlton says she and the girls of Serenity love making people feel flawless from their head to their toes.

“I’ve had several customers that have had cancer and they end up losing their hair and it comes out slowly, so they need to come in and kind of get it clippered down so that they don’t have hair on their pillow when they wake up,” Carlton said. “So, it’s an event that’s close to our heart here.”

Free t-shirts and snacks were also provided for the event by Kiowa, as a way to fully treat those who fight every day for life’s simplest treasures.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Holliday ISD breaks ground for $2 million expansion project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holliday ISD breaks ground for $2 million expansion project"

Cancer survivors and fighters treated to free manicures in annual "Think Pink" event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer survivors and fighters treated to free manicures in annual "Think Pink" event"

Holliday ISD breaks ground for $2 million expansion project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holliday ISD breaks ground for $2 million expansion project"

Wichita Falls man says his dog saved his life

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls man says his dog saved his life"

Vernon man charged with tampering evidence in murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon man charged with tampering evidence in murder case"

WF man charged after threatening to kill his two children, grandmother

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man charged after threatening to kill his two children, grandmother"

A Wichita Falls man said his dog saved his life

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Wichita Falls man said his dog saved his life"

Ex-probation officer wants to see child she allegedly bought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-probation officer wants to see child she allegedly bought"

Bus Driver Abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Driver Abuse"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-14-19"

Joint bank accounts NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joint bank accounts NBC News"

Ohio man fights till the end for his little girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ohio man fights till the end for his little girl"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News