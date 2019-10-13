Candlelight vigil, balloon release scheduled for Sunday night to remember 1-year-old killed in vehicle accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To remember the life of a 1-year-old who tragically died after being struck by a vehicle, family and friends will hold a balloon release and candlelight vigil Sunday night.

Wichita Falls Police Department officials responded to a call on Oct. 9 about 6 p.m. on Old Iowa Park Road.

Officials said Jones was struck by a vehicle and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The balloon release will be in at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Old Iowa Park Road near T Bazaar near the site where the accident occurred.

While people are gathered to remember Jones, family members will be raffling off items to raise funds for the funeral.

There is a GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses and click here for more information on it.

We will have crew members at the vigil to talk with family and friends about this tragedy, so check back to this story for updates.

