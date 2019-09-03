Capital Improvement Plan report to city council budgets over $39 million for next year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Director Of Finance, Jessica Williams gave a report on the city’s proposed 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Program to City Councilors.

The Capital Improvement Program is a five-year plan outlining anticipated expenditures totaling $25,000 or more, including one time projects and equipment items. The costs are separate from the Annual Operating Budget, and only that part of the plan for the 2019/2020 budget will be included with the adoption of the Annual Operating Budget. But with a budget total of $173 million for all the projects in the next 5 years, Williams is breaking down the coming year’s projects at $39.8 million.

“As I listed in my presentation, we have multiple sources of funding,” Williams said. “Sometimes those are outside agencies, they’re grants, they’re funds that we’ve received from other sources. So all of that comes together to make up that total. We also have the certificates of obligation that were issued for the 2018 voter-approved street bonds included in that $39.8 million.”

The Capital Plan includes continuing work on Circle Trail, widening of Taft Blvd., and many more improvements to the city.

