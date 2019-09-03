Capital Improvement Plan report to city council budgets over $39 million for next year

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Director Of Finance, Jessica Williams gave a report on the city’s proposed 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Program to City Councilors.

The Capital Improvement Program is a five-year plan outlining anticipated expenditures totaling $25,000 or more, including one time projects and equipment items. The costs are separate from the Annual Operating Budget, and only that part of the plan for the 2019/2020 budget will be included with the adoption of the Annual Operating Budget. But with a budget total of $173 million for all the projects in the next 5 years, Williams is breaking down the coming year’s projects at $39.8 million.

“As I listed in my presentation, we have multiple sources of funding,” Williams said. “Sometimes those are outside agencies, they’re grants, they’re funds that we’ve received from other sources. So all of that comes together to make up that total. We also have the certificates of obligation that were issued for the 2018 voter-approved street bonds included in that $39.8 million.”

The Capital Plan includes continuing work on Circle Trail, widening of Taft Blvd., and many more improvements to the city.

You can find more information on this by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Healthy You 9/3/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy You 9/3/19"

Justice of the Peace Janice Sons retiring at the end of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justice of the Peace Janice Sons retiring at the end of 2019"

Justice of the Peace Janice Sons retiring at the end of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justice of the Peace Janice Sons retiring at the end of 2019"

Capital Improvement Plan report to city council budgets over $39 million for next year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capital Improvement Plan report to city council budgets over $39 million for next year"

Video and statement released in Lawton PD reportedly showing officer striking apparent suspect, city officials respond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video and statement released in Lawton PD reportedly showing officer striking apparent suspect, city officials respond"

Coast Guard: 34 presumed dead after California boat fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coast Guard: 34 presumed dead after California boat fire"

Woman charged with criminally negligent homicide for Young County accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman charged with criminally negligent homicide for Young County accident"

Tarrifs lobster industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tarrifs lobster industry"

CBD for pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "CBD for pets"

At home dialysis

Thumbnail for the video titled "At home dialysis"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News