Captured murder suspect, Cody Stage, was in stand-off with police before arrest

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A man charged with capital murder in Wichita Falls was arrested after a standoff with police in Guthrie on Sunday night.

“All of a sudden, I saw a US Marshal run past me with an AR,” said Guthrie resident Daniel Panick.

It was a shocking scene for Panick, who’s lived in his Guthrie home for about a year now.

U.S. Marshals, Guthrie police, Logan County Sheriff’s deputies, and OHP troopers lined his street, working to arrest that murder suspect.

“He told me, he said, ‘Go inside,'” said Panick.

U.S. Marshals say Cody Stage was charged with capital murder in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Stage was originally released on bond, cut his ankle monitor off and drove off with a woman to a home off E. Harrison in Guthrie.

“We believe that he was probably just trying to hide out there,” said Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux.

Guthrie police spotted the car parked at the home, and that’s when law enforcement set up a perimeter.

“During the attempt to get him to come outside, the suspect did step outside with a gun. He did this several times,” said Sheriff Devereaux.

For over an hour, law enforcement tried to get Stage to surrender, but no luck.

“They kept trying to get him to come out, trying to get him to come out, ‘put the gun down’,” said Panick.

Eventually, troopers shot tear gas inside.

“It was just a bang and a flash,” said Panick. “Oh, they were loud.”

The gas forced Stage out of the home where he was arrested.

The woman inside, Miranda Dunn, was also arrested and booked into the Logan County Jail for harboring a fugitive, and possession of a controlled substance.

“It’s nice when we can all come together, work together, accomplish the same goal. Get a guy in custody without anybody getting injured,” said Sheriff Devereaux.

Stage will be extradited back to Texas.