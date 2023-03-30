WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A car burglar Wichita Falls police say has broken into numerous cars, often taking bank cards and using them almost immediately, is sentenced to prison time.

Mason Edwin Hogue, 30, made pleas to numerous charges today, March 30, 2023, in 89th District Court. He also had a previous sentence of probation on one charge revoked and was sentenced to 4 years prison. All the sentences, two for 4 years and the rest for one year, will be served concurrently.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

His pleas are for theft over $30,000, theft over $2,500, vehicle burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and two for credit card abuse. In one arrest in 2017, police say a suspect with Hogue told officers they had been “car hopping” at an apartment complex and burglarized more than 50 vehicles. She said when they found bank cards, they would go and use them at a Walmart.

In an arrest 2022 police posted photos on social media of a man using stolen cards at a Walmart and said they received an overwhelming response from individuals and family identifying him as Hogue. In another case that year, police said the owner of a store and also a customer in the store on Rhea Road recognized Hogue as a man using bank cards stolen from a vehicle that same morning.

In the theft over $30,000 plea, deputies say a Ford F-150 was stolen, and it was found by police in Bowie parked in front of a store. They said the interior was coated with WD-40 lubricant. They say Hogue and a woman were found inside the store, and Hogue gave a false name and had the truck keys in his pocket.

The woman with him said Hogue picked her up, and they drove around, and she asked him what the oily substance was all over the interior, and he said the truck was stolen, and he used WD40 to cover up fingerprints.

Wichita County jail records show 15 arrests for Hogue dating back to 2011. He was placed on 4 years probation in 2018 for engaging in organized crime, car burglary, and has several other convictions.