Career Education Center to auction student-built house

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —It has been a few months since the students at the WFISD Career Education Center finished building their first house and now they are ready to move on to the next.

But before they can do that, they have to sell the finished product to fund any future projects.

Right now the selling price is $47,500, however, the highest bidder could get it at their price next week. There was an open house Tuesday night for potential buyers.

Two years after the foundation was laid, students at the WFISD Career Education Center have successfully completed their first home.

The house was designed by architecture students and everything from the ground up including the kitchen countertops, plumbing, wiring of the lights, and high ceilings were completed by students under the supervision of their instructor, Scott Little.

The house has been inspected by the city.

The auction will be next Tuesday, August 13, at 7 p.m.

CEC officials hope selling this home will provide the funds to build more in the future.

If you want to purchase the house before the auction, contact Michelle Wood at the WFISD Career Education Center.