WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Caribbean Student Organization at Midwestern State University is kicking off its annual CaribFest with a brunch party.

On September 3 starting at 11:30 a.m. on the Free Play Field next to Sikes Lake and the MSU Wellness Center located at 2609 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls will start CaribFest with a brunch-style party.

Following the brunch, at 1 p.m. there will be a program that will deliver more information about CaribFest.

If you would like to attend the brunch, tickets are $3 with food and drinks available for purchase. For more information contact 469-323-0895 or 225-525-6353