Carlos Beltrán out as New York Mets manager amid fallout from Astros’ sign-stealing scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — While the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox took decisive action in jettisoning their managers after Major League Baseball concluded they were involved in nefarious sign stealing, the New York Mets had stayed silent on Carlos Beltrán’s future, until today.

The New York Mets announced Thursday that Carlos Beltrán is out as manager amid fallout from his involvement in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Houston fired AJ Hinch one hour after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred released his findings Monday.

Boston’s management took 29 1/2 hours to announce Alex Cora’s departure on Tuesday.

Cora was Houston’s bench coach in 2017 and the instigator of the Astros’ use of a camera in center field and monitor near the dugout to steal catchers’ signals.

“Approximately two months into the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltrán, discussed that the team could improve on decoding opposing teams’ signs and communicating the signs to the batter,” Manfred wrote.

Hinch and Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow received one-season suspensions before owner Jim Crane fired them.

Manfred decided not to discipline players — 2017 was Beltrán’s final season.