Cars cruise for veteran’s fundraiser exceeds expectation

Cars will be cruising up and down Jacksboro Highway Saturday night for a good cause.

The Bridge to Bridge Cruise for Peace left the Galaxy Center parking lot at 5:30 p.m. All of the money raised from the registration is going to the National Veteran Wellness Center which helps veterans.

With PTSD and their spouses reintegrate back into society, at least 250 cars signed up for the cruise and the response was bigger than the organizers expected.

“When it blew up it blew up. It’s just gotten bigger and bigger and bigger,” organizer Tommy Smythe said. “Our early registration was extremely good. So much support from the public, people being interested and we have a great car culture here and we are long overdue to have a car event of this size in Wichita Falls.”

The cars will go from one end of Jacksboro Highway to the other and it will last until everyone is ready to go home