Waco, TX (FOX 44) — January is Blood Donor Awareness Month and Carter BloodCare is giving back to those who serve.

In just one hour you can donate one pint of blood and Carter BloodCare staff say that one pint can save up to three lives.

“About 25% of the blood that we collect on an annual basis comes from high schools and college. Right now, the kids are on break, so we’re losing a big chunk of our donor base,” said Carter BloodCare consultant Jessica Amaro.

Amaro says this drop in donors also comes during spring break and the summer.

These are also significant periods when medical patients need help.

“You just never know what’s going to happen over the holidays. The concern is you have more people on the road, outdoor activities. There’s more concern for accidents, and we just want to do whatever we can to make sure that we’re collecting the blood that we need,” said Amaro.

Carter BloodCare donations are also impacted by plasma centers.

“The plasma centers. Yeah. The place where you get paid for it does not go directly to a patient in need,” said Amaro.

Carter BloodCare works with Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest, Ascension Providence, and the veteran hospital in Temple.

They also provide blood to smaller medical centers in Clifton, Gatesville and Hamilton.

Carter BloodCare is responsible for collecting about 440,000 units on an annual basis.

Between now and February, donors can get a long sleeve pullover as a token of appreciation.

First time donors are encouraged to eat a good meal and drink water before coming in.

Beyond blood donor awareness month, you can donate six times a year to help others.