WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some local companies and organizations are making sure kids in our area will have a Merry Christmas.

Thanks to the Sealed Air teams of Iowa Park and Wichita Falls, CASA of Red River got to shop for their annual Christmas Angel Tree program tonight.

For years the group has been taking their wallets to Walmart where they grab a card with the child’s age and Christmas Wishlist and buy the gifts

The small gesture is something CASA Supervisor Brooke Shewmake says means the world to these children

“Some of these kids come from places where they don’t even get Christmas gifts so the fact that we get to be here [and] do this is like amazing this is the best day of my worklife throughout the whole year and it’s a time where we all get to come together and bond as a unit and we also get to engage with our community partners,” Shewmake said.

All together the group adopted more than 300 kids they will be providing holiday gifts for this year.