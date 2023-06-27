(WJW) — The popular mobile payment application Cash App notified users Tuesday that a technical issue caused customers to get charged double the amount of their transaction.

Around 12:30 p.m. ET the company tweeted that they had fixed the problem and “will refund any amount that was incorrectly charged by the end of the day.”

In an earlier status report post, Cash App support said it was “aware of an issue causing duplicate Cash Card transactions, which is making some customers see a negative account balance.”

“We’ll notify customers who were impacted,” said Cash App Support in a tweet. While the cash balance should show a refund, it may take up to 24 hours for “activity” and “receipts” to be updated.

Earlier this month, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned customers of Venmo, PayPal, and CashApp that they should not store their money within those apps for a long period of time because the funds might not be safe during a crisis.