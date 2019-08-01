Castaway Cove to reopen Friday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Castaway Cove reopens Friday, Aug. 2, after closing due to maintenance repairs on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Park officials announced the waterpark will reopen on Friday, from 11 a.m.—8 p.m. for regular waterpark hours of operation.

The popular Park After Dark event will go on as planned beginning at 6 p.m. on this Friday night. Park attractions will be open until 11 p.m. with entertainment from DJ Tito’s Productions. Tickets for Park After Dark are available at the gates.

Castaway Cove will be open daily through Aug. 14 and weekend starting Aug. 17 until Sept. 2.

