WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We’re getting closer to election season for the City of Wichita Falls, and there’s a new face announcing her candidacy for Wichita Falls City Council District Three.

Longtime Wichita Falls resident Cathy Dodson made the announcement this evening. Dodson retired from Cyrovac Sealed Air after 30 years. She has a successful real estate portfolio and is a hardworking entrepreneur.

She says she knew since she was younger that she was called to public service and has always been interested in city government.

“My life’s work is to be of service, all I want to do is serve,” Dodson said.

Dodson is part of the University Kiwanis Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters and many other local organizations. She adds that she has a deep understanding of budgeting and marketing and that she’ll bring a no -nonsense approach to city government. The District Three position is currently held by Councilor Jeff Browning.