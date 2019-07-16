Breaking News
Man in custody in connection to death of Olney teacher

Caught on cam: Boy rescued from bison enclosure

(WOWT/NBC News) Newly released body camera footage shows a young boy’s rescue from a bison enclosure at a Nebraska wildlife park.

It began when a 9-year-old boy, described as having “special needs,” climbed into the 40-acre area where 23 bison roam freely. Some of them weigh 2,000 lbs and can run up to 40 mph. The fear was he could get trampled.

From the time of the 911 call to when the Cass County Sheriff’s deputy wearing a body camera spotted the boy, he had been on the wrong side of the fence for a half-hour.

Rescuing someone from bison isn’t something covered in law enforcement training.

The four Cass County deputies, Nebraska state trooper and park rangers had to quickly understand the environment – and how to approach the child and any animals.

At one point during the chase – they lost him.

