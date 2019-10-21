Caught On Camera: Coach disarms gunman

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — Newly released video shows security guard and football coach Keanon Lowe disarm a student who had brought a loaded shotgun to school to Oregon’s Parkrose High School.

Surveillance video shows Lowe back out of a room holding a shotgun in one hand and holding onto the student with the other hand. Someone runs to grab the gun away from Lowe. That’s when then-18-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz and Lowe embrace.

The video shows the officers arrive with guns drawn. Lowe and Granados-Diaz are sitting together on the floor when police move in to arrest Granados-Diaz.

In an interview last spring, Lowe said about the confrontation, “In that time I felt compassion for him. I had a real-life conversation. Obviously, he broke down and I wanted him to know I was there for him. I told him I was there to save him, I was there for a reason, and this is a life worth living.”

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

State Trooper By Day, King By Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Trooper By Day, King By Night"

Caught On Camera: Coach Disarms Gunman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Coach Disarms Gunman"

TxDOT launches “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "TxDOT launches “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign"

Burkburnett smoking ordinances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett smoking ordinances"

Tornado touches down in Dallas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tornado touches down in Dallas"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-21-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-21-19"

Crowdsourcing Care: 'Supportful' offers more than money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowdsourcing Care: 'Supportful' offers more than money"

Crowdsourcing Care: Supportful Offers More Than Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowdsourcing Care: Supportful Offers More Than Money"

Early voting begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting begins"

Gilbert Ave Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gilbert Ave Shooting"

Father, coach bring awareness to dangers of reckless driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father, coach bring awareness to dangers of reckless driving"

Mystery Art festival brings excitement to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystery Art festival brings excitement to WF"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News