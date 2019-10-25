Caught On Camera: Distracted driver hits deputy

SOUTH CAROLINA (NBC News) — A South Carolina deputy working in a school crossing zone at an elementary school was hit by a distracted driver Thursday morning.

Just hours later, she was released from the hospital and is doing ok.

Kershaw County Deputy Chelsea Cockrell was working at Lugoff Elementary School, directing traffic as kids were getting dropped off, when a driver plowed into her, throwing her body to the pavement.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office released dash camera footage of the incident on their Facebook page to warn people about the dangers of distracted driving.

Deputy Cockrell has been released from the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Read more here.