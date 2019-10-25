Caught On Camera: Distracted driver hits deputy

News
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH CAROLINA (NBC News) — A South Carolina deputy working in a school crossing zone at an elementary school was hit by a distracted driver Thursday morning.

Just hours later, she was released from the hospital and is doing ok.

Kershaw County Deputy Chelsea Cockrell was working at Lugoff Elementary School, directing traffic as kids were getting dropped off, when a driver plowed into her, throwing her body to the pavement.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office released dash camera footage of the incident on their Facebook page to warn people about the dangers of distracted driving.

Deputy Cockrell has been released from the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

El Paso OIS

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso OIS"

Amazing Rescue: Good samaritans free woman from submerged van

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazing Rescue: Good samaritans free woman from submerged van"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-25-19"

Fort Belknap Days open to public this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Belknap Days open to public this weekend"

Thomas Allison indecency with child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Allison indecency with child"

Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour"

Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate"

What the Tech: Dark web, stolen information

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Dark web, stolen information"

SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities"

SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities"

WWII veteran, former WF firefighter celebrates 100th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "WWII veteran, former WF firefighter celebrates 100th birthday"

Drug Take-Back Day offers folks the opportunity to properly dispose of unused medication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Take-Back Day offers folks the opportunity to properly dispose of unused medication"