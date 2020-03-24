Caught On Camera: Inmates jump jail fence

(KNDU/NBC News) Authorities in Washington state are searching for six inmates who broke out of the Yakima County Jail Monday evening.

Cell phone video shot by bystanders outside the jail shows a dozen inmates climbing over a fence and running away.

Six were quickly captured, while another six remain at large.

Yakima County Sheriff Robert Udell said the men escaped because of fear about the state order to stay home and stay healthy during the coronavirus outbreak.

