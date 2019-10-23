Caught On Camera: Police Save Choking Baby

FLORIDA (WESH) — A Kissimmee, Florida police officer was in the right place at the right time when a baby began choking on a goldfish cracker.

Footage from the officer’s body camera shows the dramatic moment Amanda Zimmerman handed her lifeless 18-month-old boy to the officer.

MJ choked on a Goldfish cracker and was no longer breathing. While officers tried to help, his mother screamed in agony.

“I was just beside myself,” Zimmerman said.

Eventually, the officers put MJ on his back and began CPR until the little boy let out a gasp.

