Caught On Camera: Tornado rips through Jonesboro, Arkansas

 Six people were injured Saturday when a massive tornado ripped through Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The twister literally lifted a train off its tracks and left a shopping mall shredded and filled with debris.

“I will say, and I hate to say this, but with the coronavirus there was not as many people in the building and it could have been much worse in my opinion,” said Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin.

Much of the area was left without power and a curfew was put in place.

During the clean up everyone is asked to remain aware of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the midst of this response, maintaining the appropriate posture with regard to COVID-19 is going to be an added challenge,” said Arkansas Congressman Rick Crawford.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2WPrcqm

