Caught On Camera: Vandals Slash Christmas Inflatables

MISSOURI (KSHB) — For the second year in a row, Christmas feels a little different for one Raytown, Missouri family.

To get into the holiday spirit, Juan Victorino-Griffin and his family spent the past few days putting up Christmas decorations in their front yard.

On display were 22 Christmas inflatables, including Santa, Frosty and Mickey Mouse.

“During Christmas, we have synced music that goes to the Christmas lights and so it kind of sucks just to have less things to display,” Victorino-Griffin said.

Hours after setting them up, vandals were caught on camera slashing three of the inflatables.

“It does hurt because it takes a lot of time and commitment to do it, but we’re not going to let this ruin — I mean we’re going to take that one out of the display, repatch the other ones and keep going. I mean, that’s all we can do,” Victorino-Griffin said.

