Caught on video: Woman hitches ride on semi-truck in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Video of a woman hitching a ride on the back of a Walmart truck in Texarkana is capturing a lot of attention on social media.

The video was taken by CheyAnne Lyn on Wednesday near the Walmart Supercenter on Arkansas Blvd.

“I really just wanted to follow her, but not too close, because I was scared she was gonna fall off,” she said.

Lyn tells KTAL/KMSS that she didn’t want to get too close and followed at a distance.

“My friend that was with me, he actually rolled the window down and he was yelling at her like, ‘Hey, what are you doing girl, you’re crazy!’ And, all she did was turn around and look at him. She didn’t say anything. She looked serious the whole time. So, I mean, I think she might’ve done it a couple of times before.”

As the big rig rolled down State Line Ave. toward Interstate 30, Lyn said the woman continued to hold on. Finally, the truck stopped at a red light at the overpass.

“If it would’ve been green, I don’t think she would’ve, you know, been able to hop off in time, that’s (what) kind of scared me the most, because, so much traffic right there. But, she did get off and got across the road,” Lyn said.

Lyn added that it appeared the driver had no idea the woman was tagging along on his trip.

“At the time, I was laughing, but I was worried about her. So I really hope people don’t think it’s a good idea because it’s not.”

Texarkana, Arkansas police agree that the behavior was extremely dangerous, and they warn people against such stunts. Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen said anyone caught doing it could be charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing, which could land them in jail for up to year with a fine of up to $1,000.

“It could’ve caused an accident. She could’ve lost her life, and could’ve caused a major accident where other people could’ve been harmed,” Pilgreen said.

As of Thursday evening, the video had been shared over 1,500 times.