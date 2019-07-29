Cause of Burkburnett water pressure issue found

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Burkburnett has been made aware that residents are experiencing low water pressure issues around Sycamore, Harriet, Meadow, Berry, and Pecan.

The city has been investigating the pressure issue and examining the mains to determine if there is a leak on the system causing the problem. There were no leaks detected.

They are also began reviewing the water valves adjacent to the area experiencing pressure problems to determine if they have a faulty valve causing the problem. After investigating the valve system, they have determined that there must be a valve that is stripped and not opening all the way.

After finding the valve they have called for emergency line spots and will be cutting out the old valve and replacing it Monday. As such, these streets will be without water during the valve change-out: E Sycamore, Danberry, Amherst, Parliament, Patricia, Cora, and Sycamore Circle.

Excavation will begin as soon as we have received the emergency line spots. They anticipate the project will take 4-5 hours to complete. Water will be restored as soon as the new valve is in place.

If you have any further questions or concerns, please contact City Hall, Mike Whaley, at 940-569-2263.

