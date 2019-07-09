Causes and treatments for childhood bedwetting

(WJAR) It can be especially frustrating to children who wet the bed, but experts say there are reasons why it happens.

“Some kids are more sound sleepers,” said Dr. Liza Aguiar, a pediatric urologist at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. “It can be due to slightly smaller bladder capacity or the inability to respond to those signals during the night.”

Stress can also play a role.

“Starting school, for example, parents getting divorced, can trigger bedwetting,” said Aguiar.

For short term solutions, medications can help mask the problem on an as-needed basis, like for sleepovers or overnight camps. But if a child is motivated, experts suggest a more permanent solution.

“There are bedwetting alarms which are inconvenient, but really, our primary way of getting to the root of the problem is to condition the brain to wake up at the time of peeing at night. and that takes a lot of participation from the patient’s standpoint, as well as from the parent’s standpoint,” said Aguiar, adding aht there are also times when they have to screen for more serious conditions,

Taking a bedwetting assessment can also help you determine if your child needs professional help or if it may be more serious.

Overall, experts say you should seek treatment if your child continues to wet the bed by the time they’re seven.

