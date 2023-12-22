WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The most wonderful time of the year leads to major traffic on the roads, causing an uptick in the number of accidents.

It’s a danger the Campos family knows too well after losing their son earlier this year.

“We lost our son here on January the 15th of this year,” said Joe Campos. “We know the pain, we know the hurt, and we wouldn’t want anybody else to go through the same pain that we’re going through.”

On Thursday, December 21, the family and TxDOT posted a sign at the scene of Jim Campos’s accident on FM 367, near Wellington Road, to serve as a reminder to drivers to use extra caution while driving.

“We are extremely thankful for the whole program because it helps people remember that when they’re driving, they see the sign,” said Sheryl Campos. “They say, you know, hey, someone, someone died here.”

Joe and Sheryl Campos applied to the Memorial Sign Program, which allowed them to place this sign in memory of their son.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing for the state to do that,” said Sheryl Campos. “I’m glad my son qualified for it.”

Families who want to apply for their own memorial sign can click here.