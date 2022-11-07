(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted $344,000 worth of fentanyl and 2,873 Xanax pills this weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a black Ford Expedition crossing from Mexico, according to a CBP news release.

Officers extracted 22 packages of alleged fentanyl concealed within the vehicle, the release stated. The alleged fentanyl weighed 14.72 pounds.

Officers also found four packages containing a total of 2,873 Xanax pills inside the vehicle.

CPB Office of Field Operations seized the narcotics and vehicle. The case remains under investigation, the release stated.