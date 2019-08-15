CDC Reports Decline in Obesity Among 2 to 4-Year-Olds Enrolled in WIC

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found obesity declined among children from low-income families enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

The research letter published in the Journal of American Medical Association states obesity among 2 to 4-year-olds in WIC decreased from 15.9% in 2010 to 13.9% in 2016.

Childhood obesity is more common among children from lower-income families. Many of these families lack access to healthy, affordable food and beverages and opportunities for low-cost physical activity.

According to the report, reasons for the lower obesity among young children in WIC remain undetermined but may be due to WIC food package revisions and local, state, and national initiatives.

WIC is a health and nutrition program with a successful record of improving the diet of infants, children, and pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women who are at risk for nutrition-related illness. The main focus of WIC is educating parents, grandparents, and other guardians about proper nutrition for babies and young children.

If you want to know more about WIC and its eligibility requirements, please contact the local WIC office at (940) 761-7815 to schedule an appointment. WIC applications are also available online.

