WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A memorial service has been set for Wichita Falls’ most prolific developer who died last month at age 98 after a career of building up the city he adopted.

A celebration of Robert Seabury’s amazing life will be held on Saturday, January 27 at Grace Church.

Seabury’s imprint can be found all over the city, from retail centers such as Century City and Century Plaza to homes in 16 subdivisions and 17 apartment complexes.

Many schools were built on land he donated, and he established the Christian youth organization “Young Life” in 1967.

Seabury, a World War II vet himself, did much for other area veterans, and his love of flight and history led to him tracking down, bringing to Wichita Falls and restoring the World War I Jenny biplane that now sits in the airport.

Seabury came to Wichita Falls after the war and started out selling cemetery plots door to door and living in the downtown YMCA before building the first of hundreds more homes to come in the city.

He was named the third Legend of North Texas in 2017, and October 17, 2017, was proclaimed Robert Seabury Day by the mayor.

At the time of his death, he was one of the oldest licensed real estate agents in the state, with that license set to expire in 2025.

As Mayor Stephen Santellana said in 2017, “Some people think your light burns out over the passage of time. I think your light only grows brighter.”

And, while we may have lost a great citizen, the lights Robert Seabury turned on in this city will never go out.