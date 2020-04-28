Celebrities join a 24-hour Livestream event to raise awareness

The “call to unite” begins Friday night at 7 p.m. and will continue through Saturday night.

It will be live-streamed across the globe for 24-hours.

It will also be available on many of the social media sites with public figures and celebrities making appearances to come together for a “call to unite” over the weekend.

It will feature more than 200 people including big names like Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, and former President George W. Bush.

