1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Celebrities join a 24-hour Livestream event to raise awareness

News
Posted: / Updated:

The “call to unite” begins Friday night at 7 p.m. and will continue through Saturday night.
It will be live-streamed across the globe for 24-hours.

It will also be available on many of the social media sites with public figures and celebrities making appearances to come together for a “call to unite” over the weekend.

It will feature more than 200 people including big names like Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, and former President George W. Bush.

You can find the link on Texomashomepage.com or click HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News